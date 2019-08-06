Grisanti Capital Management Increased Position in Facebook (FB) as Stock Value Rose; J Goldman & Company LP Raised Intl Paper Co (Put) (IP) Position by $1.89 Million

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 7,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 52,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, up from 44,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $181.73. About 20.93M shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/05/2018 – A vocal critic of Facebook, NYU professor Scott Galloway on Friday called Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg “scarier” than Fidel Castro; 13/04/2018 – Russia to ban Telegram messenger over encryption dispute; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S WEHNER: HARD TO PINPOINT GDPR IMPACT BEYOND EUROPE; 08/05/2018 – KANSAS AG: FACEBOOK RESPONDS TO STATES’ DATA PRIVACY INQUIRY; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS COMPANY HAS NOT SEEN ACTIVITY BY RUSSIA OR CHINA TO SCRAPE FACEBOOK DATA; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica case shows Facebook’s value; 10/04/2018 – WSBT: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says company is working with special counsel Robert Mueller in Russia probe; 09/05/2018 – FACEBOOK ACCUSED OF PRIVACY VIOLATIONS IN CLASS-ACTION SUIT; 26/03/2018 – $SHOP has a MAJOR Facebook problem. All growth tied to the abuse of Facebook privacy tools

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (Put) (IP) by 45.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 41,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The hedge fund held 131,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Intl Paper Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $40.2. About 5.29 million shares traded or 66.34% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS “EXECUTED WELL IN A HEAVY OUTAGE QUARTER AND MANAGED THROUGH WEATHER RELATED DISRUPTIONS, DISTRIBUTION CHALLENGES”; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT REPEATS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED INTL PAPER’S PROPOSALS; 16/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Was Responding To International Paper Statement; 06/03/2018 – RPT-INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Deal Values Smurfit Kappa at Total EUR8.6 Bln; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa reaffirms rejection of International Paper approach; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Possible offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT’S O’MAHONY: IP BID DOESN’T VALUE SKG’S INTRINSIC WORTH; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT BOARD UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS PROPOSAL FROM INTL PAPER; 06/03/2018 – IP PROPOSAL VALUES SMURFIT KAPPA’S CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL €8.6B

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 72,014 shares to 134,298 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 8,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,963 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc reported 176,369 shares stake. Pettyjohn Wood And White invested in 0.37% or 6,833 shares. 1.98 million were accumulated by Nordea Mgmt Ab. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability has 2.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gyroscope Mgmt Group Llc owns 0.46% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,705 shares. Moreover, Puzo Michael J has 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Reliance Trust Communication Of Delaware holds 11,282 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.68% or 103,587 shares. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa holds 0.79% or 33,501 shares. Community Investment Co holds 2.75% or 133,635 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs stated it has 282 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aspen Inc holds 0.79% or 6,770 shares. 1,675 are owned by Stillwater Capital Advisors Limited. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 2.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.56% or 3.70M shares in its portfolio.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 65,780 shares to 9,220 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XRT) by 193,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 362,365 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Howland Cap Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 8,077 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain reported 869 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur has invested 0.09% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Heartland Advisors accumulated 5,985 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 1.21 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.03% or 135,278 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Susquehanna International Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Cwm Ltd Liability Com has 923 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Veritable L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,482 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo reported 13,777 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 0.06% or 137,833 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.52% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Ltd Company has 344,223 shares.

