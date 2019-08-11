Grisanti Capital Management Increased Eog Res (EOG) Stake; Intel (INTC) Shorts Decreased By 0.11%

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) had a decrease of 0.11% in short interest. INTC’s SI was 55.92 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.11% from 55.99 million shares previously. With 23.89 million avg volume, 2 days are for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s short sellers to cover INTC’s short positions. The SI to Intel Corporation’s float is 1.25%. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 24.98 million shares traded or 9.82% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Justice Deptartment hands over document to House Intel panel; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – WITH THE NEW FUNDING, INTEL CAPITAL’S YEAR-TO-DATE INVESTMENTS HAVE REACHED MORE THAN $115 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Intel Puts Its Own Spin on Quantum Computing — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Intel CFO Sees Growing ‘Needs for Data’ (Video); 26/04/2018 – INTEL CFO SWAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 09/03/2018 – Intel casts doubt on report of interest in Broadcom; 02/05/2018 – Janus Global Technology Adds Crown Castle, Exits Intel; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 10/04/2018 – Fortanix Presenting on Protecting Containerized Apps With Runtime Encryption at 2018 RSA Conference; Demonstrating New Capabilities With Partners Intel and Equinix on Expo Floor; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased Eog Res Inc (EOG) stake by 19.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grisanti Capital Management Llc acquired 5,307 shares as Eog Res Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Grisanti Capital Management Llc holds 32,715 shares with $3.11M value, up from 27,408 last quarter. Eog Res Inc now has $46.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $79.37. About 2.41M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea

Among 10 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. EOG Resources has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $116.18’s average target is 46.38% above currents $79.37 stock price. EOG Resources had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Friday, February 22. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $126 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. Robert W. Baird maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $132 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was initiated by Oppenheimer. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold”. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Argus Research.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This Oil Stock Continues to Make Its Case That It’s One of the Best in the Business – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased Roku Inc stake by 11,097 shares to 49,663 valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 8,930 shares and now owns 10,750 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow holds 6,575 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Monetta Financial reported 1.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 602 shares. 2,668 were accumulated by Everett Harris And Co Ca. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.18% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 7.20M shares. Torray Ltd Liability accumulated 107,922 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 1,794 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk invested in 1.05 million shares. 65,426 were accumulated by Investec Asset Ltd. Bb&T Corporation reported 19,088 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Llc invested in 0.13% or 9,259 shares. 1,400 were accumulated by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Company. Fjarde Ap has 0.22% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Daiwa Secs Group stated it has 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, and communications platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $203.69 billion. The firm operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Intel Security Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other divisions. It has a 10.68 P/E ratio. The Company’s platforms are used in notebooks, 2 in 1 systems, desktops, servers, tablets, smartphones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components; enterprise, cloud, and communication infrastructure; and retail, transportation, industrial, video, buildings, and other market divisions.

Among 10 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intel had 29 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Northland Capital on Monday, February 25. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Friday, April 5. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 26. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5600 target in Friday, May 10 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, April 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 26 by Mizuho.