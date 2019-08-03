Grisanti Capital Management Holding in Visa (V) Has Trimmed by $2.10 Million; Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Decreased Stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) as Share Value Declined

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 13,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 31,948 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, down from 45,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87 million shares traded or 14.98% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 46,896 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.28M, down from 48,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $15.5 during the last trading session, reaching $712. About 13,856 shares traded or 22.35% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.02 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 28,679 shares to 109,605 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 62,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 84 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.18 million activity. The insider Horizon Kinetics LLC bought 42 shares worth $37,737.