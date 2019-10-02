Grisanti Capital Management Holding in Cigna (CI) Trimmed by $4.29 Million; Carroll Financial Associates Upped Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation (CI) by 92.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 27,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.89% . The hedge fund held 2,288 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $360,000, down from 29,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cigna Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $149.62. About 1.93M shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 3.89% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Cuts Cigna, Buys More Molina; 01/05/2018 – Young Americans are the loneliest, surprising study from Cigna shows; 08/03/2018 – Cigna Trading Activity Surges to Almost 34 Times 20 Day Average; 29/05/2018 – ANZ’s New Zealand Arm Sells OnePath Life Unit to Cigna; 29/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP -TRANSACTION TO INCREASE CO’S LEVEL 1 & LEVEL 2 CET1 RATIOS BY ABOUT 5 BASIS POINTS & ABOUT 15 BASIS POINTS; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS – CIGNA INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF DEAL THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND, ASSUMED EXPRESS SCRIPTS DEBT AND NEW DEBT ISSUANCE; 03/05/2018 – Cigna Raises Annual Guidance for Adjusted Operating Income — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Health insurer Cigna set to buy Express Scripts: report; 07/05/2018 – Cigna Corporation Announces Appearance at the 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 15/03/2018 – CT Pharmacists: Industry insiders say Cigna’s $67 billion acquisition of Express Scripts could lead to to fewer choices

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 26.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 10,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 49,333 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82 million, up from 39,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 8.00M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershares Ftse Rafi Us 1500 S/M Pt by 7,928 shares to 30,503 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emerging Markets Etf (EEMV) by 33,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,265 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index Etf (FNDX).

Analysts await Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $4.35 EPS, up 13.28% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.84 per share. CI’s profit will be $1.64B for 8.60 P/E if the $4.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.30 actual EPS reported by Cigna Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.