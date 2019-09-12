Grisanti Capital Management Has Upped Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position by $1.26 Million as Valuation Rose; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Share Value Rose While Marketfield Asset Management Decreased Stake by $1.45 Million

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 21.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 2,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 10,371 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.44M, down from 13,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $523.12. About 553,756 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 3,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 10,318 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58M, up from 6,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $226.16. About 1.85 million shares traded or 51.23% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 55.42 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $183.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 20,555 shares to 41,074 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 27,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,778 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).