Grisanti Capital Management Has Raised Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position By $1.26 Million; Veritiv (VRTV) Has 1.12 Sentiment

Veritiv Corp (VRTV) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 58 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 52 decreased and sold positions in Veritiv Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 14.63 million shares, down from 14.75 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Veritiv Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 27 Increased: 43 New Position: 15.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) stake by 54.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grisanti Capital Management Llc acquired 3,642 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Grisanti Capital Management Llc holds 10,318 shares with $3.58M value, up from 6,676 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc now has $13.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $228.87. About 387,136 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 53,437 shares to 92,486 valued at $3.91M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 6,256 shares and now owns 25,692 shares. Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) was reduced too.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ulta Stock Is Beginning to Look Pretty Again – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Beyond Meat, Roku, 3M, Ulta Beauty And More – Benzinga” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 Reasons to Buy the Dip in Ulta Beauty Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Comps Growth Likely to Fuel Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NOC, ITCI, ULTA – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Among 17 analysts covering Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Ulta Beauty Inc has $380 highest and $23500 lowest target. $309.22’s average target is 35.11% above currents $228.87 stock price. Ulta Beauty Inc had 27 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Friday, March 15 with “Neutral” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ULTA in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Friday, August 30 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned “Outperform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group on Friday, August 30. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Telsey Advisory. As per Friday, August 30, the company rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $23500 target in Friday, August 30 report. Atlantic Securities downgraded Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Friday, August 30 to “Neutral” rating. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Friday, August 30 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,710 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Private Ocean Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 150 shares. Amp Investors has invested 0.08% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Millennium Mgmt Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Kings Point Capital holds 35 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 11,081 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Aurora Invest Counsel has invested 0.93% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Wellington Management Grp Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Btc Cap Management Inc accumulated 796 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Waratah Capital Ltd stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 34,074 shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na holds 0.15% or 6,276 shares. Davy Asset Mgmt holds 3,377 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 43,162 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, and facility solutions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $312.31 million. It operates through four divisions: Print, Publishing & Print Management , Packaging, and Facility Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, digital, wide format, and specialty paper products; and graphics consumables and equipment.

More notable recent Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Veritiv Corporation’s (NYSE:VRTV) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Veritiv Corp (VRTV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Veritiv: Risky Trade – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Veritiv: Too Many Questions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Bain Capital Investors Llc holds 2.61% of its portfolio in Veritiv Corporation for 2.78 million shares. Baupost Group Llc Ma owns 3.56 million shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Weber Alan W has 0.14% invested in the company for 19,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Management Llc has invested 0.13% in the stock. Donald Smith & Co. Inc., a New York-based fund reported 120,711 shares.

Analysts await Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.9 per share. VRTV’s profit will be $9.60M for 8.13 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Veritiv Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5,600.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.54. About 24,357 shares traded. Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) has declined 51.94% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.94% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTV News: 09/03/2018 – VERITIV CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER W. FORREST BELL LEAVING CO; 07/03/2018 Veritiv at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Veritiv 1Q Loss/Shr $1.00; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 2.1% Position in Veritiv; 09/05/2018 – Veritiv Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Veritiv Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTV); 03/04/2018 – Veritiv to Showcase Innovative Packaging, Production Consumable and Safety Solutions at MRO Americas; 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 15/03/2018 – Veritiv Brings Expertise, Innovation in Packaging to ISTA’s 2018 TransPack Forum in San Diego; 10/04/2018 – Veritiv Forms Golden Cross: Technicals