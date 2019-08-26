Grisanti Capital Management Has Raised Its Cigna (CI) Holding; Price T Rowe Associates Boosted By $438,700 Its Ingersoll (IR) Position

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased Ingersoll (IR) stake by 0.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Price T Rowe Associates Inc acquired 4,100 shares as Ingersoll (IR)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Price T Rowe Associates Inc holds 449,418 shares with $48.52M value, up from 445,318 last quarter. Ingersoll now has $27.77B valuation. The stock decreased 2.57% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $114.96. About 1.30 million shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased Cigna Corporation (CI) stake by 1084.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grisanti Capital Management Llc acquired 27,102 shares as Cigna Corporation (CI)’s stock rose 4.89%. The Grisanti Capital Management Llc holds 29,600 shares with $4.76M value, up from 2,498 last quarter. Cigna Corporation now has $57.89B valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $153.3. About 2.20M shares traded or 13.04% up from the average. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 3.89% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 09/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on Announcement that Cigna is Acquiring Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA TO FUND CASH PORTION THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH, DEBT; 19/03/2018 – Cigna CEO on Express Scripts deal: ‘This is a broadening of capabilities’; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Cuts Cigna, Buys More Molina; 06/03/2018 – Sarah Townsend: Exclusive: Cigna projects 30% annual growth in Middle East after Zurich takeover; 08/03/2018 – CI HAS COMMITTED FINANCING FROM MS,BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ; 23/04/2018 – Cigna: Cigna and Express Scripts on Monday Each Received Request for Additional Information From DOJ on Merger; 07/03/2018 – Cigna Is Nearing a Deal to Buy Express Scripts; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cigna Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CI); 08/03/2018 – Cigna Bets on Getting Bigger as Rising Costs Vex Health Business

Among 5 analysts covering Cigna (NYSE:CI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cigna has $254 highest and $18500 lowest target. $208.60’s average target is 36.07% above currents $153.3 stock price. Cigna had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, August 2.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 27,523 shares to 65,917 valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 8,959 shares and now owns 21,963 shares. Alphabet Inc Cl A was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold CI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 717,325 shares or 37.58% less from 1.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Co Ltd Co stated it has 9,950 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lee Danner Bass Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,062 shares. Ent Service Corporation invested in 0% or 77 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Limited Liability Corp owns 6,353 shares. 404 were accumulated by West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Wellington Shields & Ltd Com owns 0.65% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 7,914 shares. Grisanti Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 29,600 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 6,613 shares. Pettee Invsts owns 1,774 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Parametric Assocs Limited Liability holds 15,572 shares. The North Carolina-based Salem Counselors has invested 0% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Founders Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.11% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). 241,614 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale.

Among 9 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand has $14000 highest and $115 lowest target. $133.67’s average target is 16.28% above currents $114.96 stock price. Ingersoll-Rand had 14 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, May 6 report. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Bank of America upgraded Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1. Jefferies downgraded the shares of IR in report on Tuesday, July 2 to “Hold” rating.