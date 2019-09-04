Grisanti Capital Management Has Raised Its Cigna (CI) Holding by $4.34 Million; Share Price Rose; Verition Fund Management Has Cut Stake in Treehouse Foods (THS) by $447,680

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 6,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The hedge fund held 14,005 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $904,000, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $51.99. About 138,350 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.40; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cigna Corporation (CI) by 1084.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 27,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.89% . The hedge fund held 29,600 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, up from 2,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cigna Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $153.81. About 742,095 shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 3.89% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 29/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD ANZ.AX – SALE REMAINS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL AND IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE IN FY19; 08/03/2018 – Cigna: Combined Company to Make an Incremental Investment of $200M in Charitable Foundation; 29/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP – SALE INCLUDED A 20-YEAR STRATEGIC ALLIANCE FOR CIGNA TO PROVIDE INSURANCE SOLUTIONS FOR ANZ BANK CUSTOMERS; 08/03/2018 – Cigna buying Express Scripts isn’t likely to cause a revolution but it makes sense; 19/03/2018 – Cigna CEO on Express Scripts deal: ‘This is a broadening of capabilities’; 08/03/2018 – Cigna pays $67bn for […]; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA:COMBINED CO. WILL BE LED BY CORDANI AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 05/04/2018 – Cigna Corporation’s First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Details; 08/03/2018 – Cigna announced it planned to acquire Express Scripts; 25/04/2018 – Cigna Foundation Gives Grant to Broward County Education Foundation

Analysts await TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. THS’s profit will be $33.72M for 21.66 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 6,472 shares to 32,059 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 10,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR).

More notable recent TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Post Holdings and TreeHouse Foods Announce HSR Early Termination for Proposed Private Label Ready-to-Eat Cereal Transaction – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TreeHouse Foods Is A Cash Flow Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Post Holdings and TreeHouse Foods Provide Update on Proposed Private Label Ready-to-Eat Cereal Transaction – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – THS – Business Wire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advisors Lp holds 20,566 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Cutter & Communication Brokerage stated it has 24,050 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 1.16 million shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 14,005 shares. Fort LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 1,334 shares. United Services Automobile Association reported 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Aqr Management Ltd Com holds 178,229 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Shelton Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 4,960 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Communications has invested 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company holds 417,405 shares. Mai Capital Management has invested 0.01% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability reported 0.33% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $169,516 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold CI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 717,325 shares or 37.58% less from 1.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc holds 2,062 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.17% or 90,098 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York stated it has 31 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested 0.5% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Hikari Pwr holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 28,697 shares. Wellington Shields Company Limited Company has 7,914 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 6,765 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company reported 286 shares. Yhb Advsr owns 2,161 shares. Amer Rech & Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Ent Corp stated it has 0% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Essex holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 5,706 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.78% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 14,877 shares. Cibc World Mkts accumulated 0.15% or 110,334 shares. Pettee Invsts holds 0.18% or 1,774 shares.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 8,959 shares to 21,963 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 49,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,434 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).