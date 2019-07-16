Grisanti Capital Management Has Lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake By $2.44 Million; Brown Capital Management Increased Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Stake

Brown Capital Management Llc increased Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) stake by 1.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc acquired 197,307 shares as Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD)’s stock declined 20.62%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 10.33M shares with $139.72 million value, up from 10.13M last quarter. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 509,553 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 36.78% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 14/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “FOR” IRONWOOD DIRECTOR NOMINEES ON WHITE PROXY CARD; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – ADDITIONAL DETAILS REGARDING SETTLEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD 1Q REV. $69.2M, EST. $78.4M; 01/05/2018 – Allergan and Ironwood Launch Interactive Digital Destination During Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Awareness Month Designed to; 01/05/2018 – SARISSA URGES IRWD HOLDERS TO ELECT DENNER, REPEAL NEW BYLAWS; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharma: Sarissa Capital Intends to Nominate Alex Denner to Stand for Election to Board; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 INVESTOR UPDATE; 03/05/2018 – Ironwood and Allergan Announce Settlement With Aurobindo Pharma Resolving Linzess (Linaclotide) Patent Litigation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRWD); 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Will Separate From Its Rare-Disease Drug Unit After Shareholder Pressure

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 45.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 8,930 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 6.33%. The Grisanti Capital Management Llc holds 10,750 shares with $2.94 million value, down from 19,680 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $115.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $288.83. About 1.54M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp reported 45,597 shares. Invesco Limited owns 2.14M shares. Profund Ltd Company reported 14,974 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 131 shares. Loeb Prtn has 0.01% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Suntrust Banks holds 111,995 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 2,224 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.26% or 7,361 shares. Long Road Counsel Lc has 11,235 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 170 shares. Fiera Cap has invested 0.12% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 1.21M shares or 0.42% of the stock. Tdam Usa Inc holds 5,946 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 1,038 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 8,600 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher had 13 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Argus Research maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 23. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $305 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 5. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Tuesday, March 26.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) stake by 88,512 shares to 248,378 valued at $7.92M in 2019Q1. It also upped Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 5,307 shares and now owns 32,715 shares. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp was raised too.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20B for 24.07 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.12 million activity. Another trade for 89,551 shares valued at $1.12M was sold by Hecht Peter M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Cap Limited Company accumulated 10.33 million shares or 1.41% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 22,425 shares. Citigroup Inc has 7,184 shares. Fin Counselors reported 15,100 shares stake. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp reported 28,531 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 573,419 shares. 36,519 are held by First Republic Inv Management Inc. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 3,433 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Lc accumulated 357,453 shares or 0% of the stock. 12.03 million were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Goldman Sachs Grp has 1.70M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 605,097 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Com holds 14,006 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research reported 0% stake. Smith Asset Grp Incorporated Limited Partnership stated it has 4,170 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) stake by 23,376 shares to 8,995 valued at $515,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) stake by 741,628 shares and now owns 3.76 million shares. Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL) was reduced too.

