Grisanti Capital Management Has Lowered Its Fortune Brands Home & Sec (FBHS) Holding as Share Price Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined While Fort Point Capital Partners Boosted Holding

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 501 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,567 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97 million, up from 1,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.84 million shares traded or 14.32% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 27/04/2018 – The Amazon partnership with Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan faces big hurdles, they say; 09/05/2018 – TIBCO and Amazon Web Services Break Performance Record; 13/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Amazon Recalls Portable Power Banks Due to Fire and Chemical Burn Hazards (Recall Alert); 11/05/2018 – Amazon drops shopping ads on Google, sources say; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON & BEST BUY TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-Infrequent Access (Z-IA); 05/04/2018 – Trump taking ‘serious look’ at policy options on Amazon; 30/05/2018 – JetSweep Achieves Advanced Consulting Partner Status in Amazon Web Services Partner Network; 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helps Chinese businesses on Amazon

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc (FBHS) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 27,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 82,778 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73 million, down from 110,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 665,398 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS)

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $253.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,569 shares to 29,493 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,564 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citizens And Northern Corporation owns 1,912 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 4.31M shares or 1.61% of the stock. Shoker Inv Counsel has invested 0.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lord Abbett And Llc reported 0.53% stake. Cohen Cap Mgmt stated it has 696 shares. Reliant Invest Mgmt Lc holds 2.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,006 shares. Sarasin And Limited Liability Partnership invested in 67,989 shares. Noven Fin Inc holds 186 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Blue Chip Prtnrs has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mairs Inc has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 601 shares. Woodstock invested in 0.05% or 151 shares. 375 are held by Papp L Roy &. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc invested in 0.03% or 30 shares. Barnett Company invested in 72 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt has invested 2.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $138.61M for 13.76 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold FBHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 116.00 million shares or 0.37% less from 116.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation reported 21,338 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 527,506 shares. Nuveen Asset Management reported 568,759 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd Liability Corp owns 48 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). The Illinois-based Calamos Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Dupont Cap Mgmt invested 0.14% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 20,399 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Signaturefd Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Amer Rech & Mgmt Co has 0.27% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 15,537 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt accumulated 1.76M shares. Cornerstone has 768 shares. Welch Grp Limited Liability Company holds 1,838 shares.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $183.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 9,092 shares to 46,271 shares, valued at $8.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 2,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).