Grisanti Capital Management Has Lowered Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding by $8.53 Million as Market Value Rose; Anheuser (BUD) Holder Academy Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $5.59 Million as Share Price Rose

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 59.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 218,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 145,923 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83 million, down from 364,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.00M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Launches New Interactive Xfinity Store Design Centered on the Customer; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT SAID TO HOLD NON-VOTING SHARES, DOESN’T PLAN TO BE ACTIVIST ON FOX -BLOOMBERG CITING; 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today; 07/05/2018 – Comcast also plans to acquire 100% of Sky as part of an improved all-cash $60B bid. Together, a bid for all of Sky and Fox’s assets could be close to $100B, sources also said; 25/04/2018 – Comcast: Sky Hldrs to Keep FY2018 Final Div Up to 21.8p; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA1 RATING TO CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS’ PROPOSED NOTES ISSUANCE

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 67,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,898 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.34 million, down from 345,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $100.49. About 2.46 million shares traded or 60.39% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS ARE ABOUT COMBINATION OF BOTH PARTIES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video)

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33,641 shares to 96,456 shares, valued at $18.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,555 are held by Miracle Mile Ltd. Goodwin Daniel L has 0.29% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 7,600 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Associate has 0.07% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Synovus reported 6,360 shares stake. Lazard Asset Lc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 1.89M shares. 960,912 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. 173,006 are owned by 1832 Asset Lp. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks reported 90,421 shares stake. Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10.88 million shares or 0.81% of the stock. Old National Bancorporation In has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 2,705 are owned by Jump Trading Llc. Beech Hill Advsrs stated it has 0.36% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Moreover, Moody Bankshares Division has 0.16% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Driehaus Mgmt Lc owns 11,240 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 0% or 300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nfc Invs Limited Liability holds 312,960 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Llc holds 44,781 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ccm Investment Advisers Lc has invested 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Rech Invsts has invested 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited holds 163,405 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Adage Prtn Grp Limited Com has invested 0.63% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Taurus Asset Management Limited Company owns 34,777 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement owns 0.21% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 13,601 shares. Canandaigua Financial Bank & Company holds 0.79% or 103,534 shares in its portfolio. Coldstream Capital Management Incorporated has 88,688 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc holds 15,524 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas stated it has 597,929 shares. 430,854 are owned by Mariner Lc. Davidson reported 446,098 shares.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 32,488 shares to 177,984 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 19,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

