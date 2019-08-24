Grisanti Capital Management Has Lowered By $1.30 Million Its Apple (AAPL) Position; Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Has 1.34 Sentiment

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 24.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 6,901 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Grisanti Capital Management Llc holds 21,643 shares with $4.11M value, down from 28,544 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $915.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly going to use OLED panels in all of its new iPhones; 27/03/2018 – Apple could unveil a 13-inch Retina MacBook and a cheaper 9.7-inch iPad; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: CO. HAS OVER 270M PAID SUBSCRIBERS, UP 100M YOY; 11/05/2018 – Huawei is currently the world’s third-largest smartphone maker behind Apple and Samsung. Here’s a look at their Shenzen headquarters; 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – BTIG’S PIECYK: APPLE TO SPEND $10B PER QUARTER ON BUYBACKS; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 10/05/2018 – SPROTT’S WHITNEY GEORGE SAYS APPLE WORTH AT LEAST $200/SHR:CNBC

Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 154 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 115 cut down and sold their equity positions in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 184.39 million shares, down from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Umpqua Holdings Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 31 Reduced: 84 Increased: 115 New Position: 39.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased Wheaton Precious Metals Corp stake by 32,488 shares to 177,984 valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 3,483 shares and now owns 19,624 shares. Dxc Technology Co was raised too.

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 4.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $86.00 million for 9.78 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation for 2.75 million shares. Skyline Asset Management Lp owns 584,287 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Capital Llc has 1.61% invested in the company for 818,319 shares. The Missouri-based Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. has invested 1.15% in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 12.44 million shares.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage businesses. The company has market cap of $3.37 billion. It operates through Community Banking and Home Lending divisions. It has a 9.48 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment provides loan and deposit products to business and retail customers.