Grisanti Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Cigna (CI); As General Dynamics (GD) Stock Value Rose, Ally Financial Upped by $1.01 Million Its Stake

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $185.39. About 78,609 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 13/03/2018 – CSRA Merger Agreement With General Dynamics Includes $204M Termination Fee — Filing; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF $300M; 05/03/2018 Gulfstream Enhances Customer Support By Launching Center Dedicated To AOG Resolution; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS CSRA OFFER TO $41.25/SHARE IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $263 FROM $262 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Invest About $55M in Facility; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS; 01/05/2018 – NBC Connecticut: BREAKING: Governor announces partnership that will grow workforce at General Dynamics Electric Boat by nearly; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL ADD $3.6 BLN IN SALES FOR THE YEAR; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS G650 HASN’T LOST SINGLE SALE TO 7000

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cigna Corporation (CI) by 1084.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 27,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.89% . The hedge fund held 29,600 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, up from 2,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cigna Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $170.66. About 305,091 shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 3.89% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 08/03/2018 – NCPA STATEMENT ON CIGNA’S BID TO BUY EXPRESS SCRIPTS; 08/03/2018 – Cigna joins healthcare deal frenzy with $67bn Express Scripts takeover; 29/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-ANZ NZ ANNOUNCES SALE OF ONEPATH LIFE NZ LTD TO CIGNA-ANZ.AX; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna is close to buying Express Scripts: Report; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Places Express Scripts’ Ratings on Negative Watch following Cigna Bid; 08/03/2018 – Cramer’s market outlook improves after Cigna-Express Scripts deal; 03/05/2018 – Cigna Raises 2018 Consolidated Adjusted Income From Ops View to $3.17B-$3.27B; 16/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS SAYS `ON TRACK’ TO CLOSING CIGNA DEAL BY YR END; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA CEO SAYS `HIGHLY CONFIDENT’ DEAL GETS REGULATORY APPROVAL; 28/03/2018 – FDA’s Gottlieb eyes PBM consolidation impact on generic entry-CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold CI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 717,325 shares or 37.58% less from 1.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated accumulated 3,877 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny reported 31 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Washington-based Parametric Port Lc has invested 0% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). The Connecticut-based Pettee has invested 0.18% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 0.5% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 16,900 shares. Yhb Invest Advsrs invested in 2,161 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Grisanti Cap Mngmt Llc owns 29,600 shares for 2.9% of their portfolio. Sky Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.31% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Essex Incorporated holds 5,706 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors holds 190 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets reported 110,334 shares. 14,814 were reported by Greenwich Wealth Management. 2,062 were reported by Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability. Ent Fincl Corporation invested 0% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI).

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8,549 shares to 6,676 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 8,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,750 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $398,448 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp accumulated 9,922 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested in 44,043 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 6,784 shares. 12,285 are held by Provise Ltd Co. Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.29% or 9,936 shares. Endurance Wealth Management invested 0.04% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Cidel Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company invested 0.21% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.18% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.21% or 4,760 shares. Moreover, Intrust Savings Bank Na has 0.17% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 13 are held by Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc. Bluecrest Management has invested 0.13% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Brookstone Capital Mngmt has 1,332 shares.