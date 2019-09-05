Grisanti Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Synchrony Finl (SYF) as Stock Rose; As Kennedy (KW) Share Price Declined, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Trimmed Position by $850,521

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 55.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 88,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 248,378 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, up from 159,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.28B market cap company. The stock increased 3.96% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 2.48 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54 million, down from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $21.64. About 118,310 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE ABOUT $195 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS FROM REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES ALSO GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS FOR ITS COMMINGLED FUNDS AND EQUITY PARTNERS; 20/03/2018 Kennedy Wilson Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 30/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Acquires 206 Multifamily/PRS Units at The Elysian in Cork, Ireland for €87.5 Million; 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW); 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ack Asset Llc has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company owns 101 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 26,005 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0.02% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Element Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 14,055 shares. Regions Financial Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Citigroup stated it has 72,620 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 61,600 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Us Fincl Bank De reported 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.50 million shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd holds 0.01% or 524,861 shares. Macquarie Grp invested in 51,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Limited Com holds 0% or 13,627 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Limited Liability Corporation, Colorado-based fund reported 640,000 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $282,555 activity. The insider Bowen Trevor bought $282,555.

More notable recent Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bloom Energy warns of slower growth ahead; shares plunge 24% – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:KW) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Those Who Purchased Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 19% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Seth Klarman Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.