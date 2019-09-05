Grisanti Capital Management Has Lifted Its Eog Res (EOG) Holding by $504,165; Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Increased Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Holding

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 5,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 32,715 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 27,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.88 billion market cap company. It closed at $75.57 lastly. It is down 33.91% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) by 53.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 41,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 69.24% . The institutional investor held 118,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 77,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $426.70M market cap company. The stock increased 5.18% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 952,466 shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 79.98% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Puma Biotechnology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBYI); 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 24/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: PUMA SE: STRONG SALES AND EBIT GROWTH IN THE FIRST QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC FOSL.O – FOSSIL GROUP, INC. AND PUMA SE SIGNED A GLOBAL LICENSE PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Puma Exploration and Trevali Mining Corporation Sign Definitive Option Agreement for the Murray Brook Project; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 27/04/2018 – Roche: CHMP Recommends Approval of Breast Cancer Drug Perjeta; 03/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology Will Receive Significant Double-Digit Royalties on NERLYNX Sales in Latin Amer; 16/04/2018 – Warburg Had Puma at Buy; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys Into Puma Biotechnology

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gru owns 909,994 shares. Chesley Taft Associate Ltd Liability accumulated 0.19% or 24,501 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested in 1.27 million shares. Japan-based Nomura Inc has invested 0.05% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Murphy Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 3,424 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Point72 Asset Management LP invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc Dba Holt Cap Prtn Lp reported 10,312 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Capital International Ca has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Sageworth Trust invested in 0% or 26 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Co invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). World has 20.50 million shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Carmignac Gestion holds 0.6% or 543,118 shares. Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.09% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Westport Asset holds 3.66% or 55,077 shares.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 8,959 shares to 21,963 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 72,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,298 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold PBYI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 33.27 million shares or 2.54% more from 32.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech holds 0% or 8,714 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Finance Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 267,293 shares. 82,166 were accumulated by American Century. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 25,833 shares or 0% of the stock. Secor Capital Lp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Principal Finance Group accumulated 5,965 shares or 0% of the stock. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 103 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Moreover, Price T Rowe Inc Md has 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 785,965 shares. Moreover, Sivik Global Ltd Liability has 0.57% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 40,000 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 6,788 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Mercantile owns 1,705 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De has 359,124 shares. Moreover, Fred Alger Mngmt has 0.18% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 1.19M shares.