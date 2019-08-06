Grisanti Capital Management Has Lifted Holding in Synchrony Finl (SYF) as Share Price Rose; As Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Value Rose, Robecosam Ag Cut Its Position by $1.69 Million

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 55.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 88,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 248,378 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, up from 159,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 5.48 million shares traded or 4.29% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 15.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 44,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 248,296 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53 million, down from 292,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.36. About 6.65 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Doesn’t Expect to Recognize Any Added Chgs Related to Resolution of 2011-2013 Tax Years; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – SEES 2018 ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING ITEMS IN A RANGE OF $1.37 TO $1.41 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ACQUIRED NVISION MEDICAL FOR INITIAL $150M; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF AN UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $306 MLN; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF SECURUS MEDICAL GROUP,; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Complete NxThera Acquisition in 2Q 2018; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $100 MLN IN POTENTIAL COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of Securus Medical Group, Inc

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc by 11,097 shares to 49,663 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,643 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 22,000 shares to 790,000 shares, valued at $62.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qorvo Inc by 314,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 886,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $527.60M for 27.21 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.