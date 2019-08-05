Grisanti Capital Management Has Lifted Eog Res (EOG) Stake by $504,165; Stock Price Declined; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Its Symantec (SYMC) Stake by $3.85 Million

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 41.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, down from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $20.33. About 6.11 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 22/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remai; 23/05/2018 – Symantec’s Woes Could Be Carbon Black’s Blessing as Ratings Loom; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.65; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mobile; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Board Audit Panel Commences Internal Investigation From Concerns by Former Employee; 22/03/2018 – Cryptojacking Skyrockets to the Top of the Attacker Toolkit, Signaling Massive Threat to Cyber and Personal Security; 20/03/2018 – Symantec Launches Initiative to Help Provide Security and Identity Theft Protection for Foster Youth; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Loss/Shr 6c

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 5,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 32,715 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 27,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $79.26. About 3.71 million shares traded or 8.76% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $129.71M for 24.20 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Symantec Analyst Says Cybersecurity Company’s Investors Would Benefit From Broadcom Buyout – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wedbush: Broadcom Can Squeeze $1.3-$1.5B In Synergies From ‘Bloated’ Symantec – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “100 Symbols with High Options Volume vs Normal: ILMN, TTWO, MAR, COST – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can the Rally of Micron Stock Last? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Innoviva Inc by 85,000 shares to 285,000 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 750,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 8,930 shares to 10,750 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,948 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).