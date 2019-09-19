Grisanti Capital Management Has Lifted By $3.57 Million Its Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Stake; Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) Has 0.7 Sentiment

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) stake by 40.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grisanti Capital Management Llc acquired 76,007 shares as Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Grisanti Capital Management Llc holds 264,441 shares with $12.51M value, up from 188,434 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co New now has $215.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.93. About 20.26 million shares traded or 2.30% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – All 12 Wells Fargo director nominees elected, pay approved; 16/03/2018 – Federal Probe Expands to Wells Fargo Wealth Management — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: CO. WILL PAY $480M; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Announces $200 Billion Sustainable Financing Commitment; 19/04/2018 – Ian Fraser: BREAKING: US regulators are to fine Wells Fargo $1 billion for a range of misdeeds, in the biggest bank penalty of; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo chief defends his pay raise amid scandals; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43, Series 2018-C43; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo will pay $1B fine to end mortgage, auto loan probes

Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 7 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 10 reduced and sold their stock positions in Clough Global Equity Fund. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 2.76 million shares, up from 2.71 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Clough Global Equity Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 10 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Clough Global Equity Fund for 104,261 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 895,034 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 550,279 shares. The Massachusetts-based Weiss Asset Management Lp has invested 0.03% in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A., a Florida-based fund reported 15,090 shares.

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.93. About shares traded. Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) has declined 14.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.63% the S&P500.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. The company has market cap of $131.54 million. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It has a 13.59 P/E ratio. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 7 analysts covering Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Wells Fargo has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 5.38% above currents $48.93 stock price. Wells Fargo had 21 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5100 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 17. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. Buckingham Research downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $53 target in Monday, April 15 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Wood. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Tuesday, May 21.