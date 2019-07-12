Grisanti Capital Management Has Increased Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holding by $2.74 Million; As Treehouse Foods (THS) Stock Declined, Shareholder North Star Asset Management Lowered Holding by $517,504

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods (THS) by 30.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 8,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,832 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 26,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $55.46. About 664,956 shares traded or 20.60% up from the average. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 25.35% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 24/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barron’s; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 55.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 88,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 248,378 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, up from 159,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.64. About 3.52M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8,549 shares to 6,676 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,643 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 21.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.37 per share. THS’s profit will be $16.39 million for 47.81 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $169,516 activity.

