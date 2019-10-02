Grisanti Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) as Market Value Rose; Jacobs Asset Management Has Raised Its Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Stake by $997,096 as Stock Rose

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 3,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 10,318 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58M, up from 6,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $7.39 during the last trading session, reaching $258.6. About 892,037 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 43,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The institutional investor held 531,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.73 million, up from 488,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.06. About 337,160 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 22/05/2018 – Mahesh Aditya Named Chief Risk Officer of Santander Holdings USA, Inc; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK AG TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 30/05/2018 – SC: Santander Consumer slides after report of Chrysler sales, fi; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Santander Consumer Bank AS at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 30/05/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Look out Ally, Santander Consumer: Here comes Fiat Chrysler; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA 1Q Net $242.3M; 06/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES 8 TRANCHES OF SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold SC shares while 75 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 100.73 million shares or 4.83% less from 105.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Windacre Partnership Limited Liability Company has 10.56% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 9.11 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has invested 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Invesco owns 2.85M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gru Inc One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 9,412 shares. D E Shaw And holds 10,927 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,354 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company. Atria Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 251,000 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech owns 9,200 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Cipher Cap LP accumulated 15,825 shares. 174,705 were accumulated by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Llc owns 15,209 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 41,956 shares.

More notable recent Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sonoco Announces How2Recycle®’s â€œCheck Locallyâ€ Status for Paper-Bottom Cans – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SC Health Corporation Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “SC Health Corporation (SCPE) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/Unit – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Santander Consumer USA cut to neutral by Susquehanna – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion Energy South Carolina Announces Early Tender Results, Increase in Offer Cap – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $539.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fb Finl Corp by 92,684 shares to 115,000 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 36,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 487,580 shares, and cut its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $183.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 102,253 shares to 32,045 shares, valued at $994,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,561 shares, and cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Since September 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $59.20 million activity. The insider Dillon Mary N bought $308,321.