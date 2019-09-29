Grisanti Capital Management Has Increased Its Enbridge (ENB) Holding by $421,740; Valuation Declined; Montrusco Bolton Investments Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $774,150

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 11,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 68,975 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49 million, up from 57,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $36.05. About 3.64M shares traded or 25.34% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 27/04/2018 – Enbridge says expects Superior Terminal to resume normal ops by end of day; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 5,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 393,349 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.32 million, up from 387,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LinkedIn loses appeal over user profile access – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft Embraces Hybrid IT Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Corporation Common Stock (MSFT) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is MSFT Stock a Buy With Earnings and xCloud Launch on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Another Reason Not To Buy Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 20,827 shares to 4,655 shares, valued at $339,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 109,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,622 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sunbelt Securities owns 1.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,937 shares. Sands Capital Management invested in 225,274 shares. Garrison Bradford & Assocs owns 7,300 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 2.53 million shares or 3.07% of its portfolio. Hollencrest Management holds 70,545 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Redwood Investments Ltd holds 2.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 203,437 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Llc invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 3.4% or 4.72 million shares. Blue Edge Ltd Liability Co owns 20,027 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Ltd holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.28 million shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 354,667 shares. S R Schill Assocs reported 17,088 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Strategic Global Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 44,489 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Trust reported 36,163 shares stake. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Company Il invested in 382,351 shares.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $183.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 102,253 shares to 32,045 shares, valued at $994,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,692 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI).