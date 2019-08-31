Grisanti Capital Management Has Increased Its Cigna (CI) Position by $4.34 Million; Alphamark Advisors Raised Position in Nokia (NOK) by $2.77 Million as Stock Rose

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 18495533.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 554,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 554,869 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, up from 3 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.96. About 9.86 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 07/05/2018 – Nokia and SFR first in France to conduct a 5G New Radio call using 3.5 GHz spectrum; 03/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 20/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Nokia unit revival may breathe new life into TN electronics sector; 17/04/2018 – FACTBOX-European companies’ sales exposure to Russia; 22/03/2018 – REG-Nokia has filed its annual Form 20-F for 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and published its “Nokia in 2017” annual report; 31/05/2018 – Nokia Closes Sale of Its Digital Health Business; 13/03/2018 – SOLIDIUM OY SLDUM.UL SAYS FOLLOWING SHARE PURCHASES, NOKIA CORRESPONDS TO APPROXIMATELY 11 PER CENT OF SOLIDIUM’S EQUITY INVESTMENTS, TOTALLING APPROXIMATELY EUR 8.4 BLN; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO: CHINA 5G ROLLOUT SEEN STARTING IN MID-2019; 06/03/2018 – U.S. sees national security risk from Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cigna Corporation (CI) by 1084.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 27,102 shares as the company's stock rose 4.89% . The hedge fund held 29,600 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, up from 2,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cigna Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $153.97. About 1.48 million shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 3.89% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.89% the S&P500.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 8,959 shares to 21,963 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 49,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,434 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold CI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 717,325 shares or 37.58% less from 1.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettee Investors Incorporated owns 1,774 shares. Old Dominion Cap Management Inc stated it has 0.78% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Qci Asset Mgmt Inc Ny reported 31 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) or 286 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. 212 are owned by Research & Mgmt. Cullinan Assoc reported 1,400 shares stake. Gulf Int Bancorporation (Uk) invested in 88,401 shares. Founders Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.11% or 1,870 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.5% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) or 16,900 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd holds 0.18% or 6,613 shares. Wellington Shields And Co Ltd Co holds 0.65% or 7,914 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 202 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Sky Investment Grp Limited Liability Co has invested 0.31% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 90,098 shares.

More notable recent Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Dodge & Cox Comment on Cigna – Yahoo Finance" on August 02, 2019