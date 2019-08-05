Grisanti Capital Management Has Increased Cme Group (CME) Position by $3.26 Million as Market Value Rose; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Value Declined While Jag Capital Management Boosted Its Stake

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 115.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 19,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 37,179 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 17,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $202.96. About 643,612 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.86; 30/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 29; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP MORE THAN 2 PCT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, FUND SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 04/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: FALL OVER 1 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, WORRIES OVER CHINA’S TARIFF HIKE ON U.S. BEEF -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – Futures trading giant CME Group reaches a deal to buy NEX Group, in a deal valued at $5.5 billion; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC – AMENDMENT; 30/05/2018 – Italy jitters spur record Treasury futures volume for CME Group; 22/05/2018 – IHS Markit Expands MarkitSERV Trade Reporting Solution in Asia and Europe with Connections to CME Group; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 6,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 53,061 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 46,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 11.13 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Broadcaster CME raises 2019 profit forecast for second straight quarter – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) Reports Mixed Q2 Volumes, June Volume Down – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Group (CME) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13,487 shares to 31,948 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 27,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,917 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.11% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 74,878 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.07% or 68,303 shares. Evergreen Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0.1% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 57 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Park Natl Corporation Oh holds 0.02% or 2,126 shares. Mad River Investors holds 1.63% or 11,190 shares in its portfolio. Ww Investors accumulated 33.07M shares. Blair William & Il owns 164,866 shares. Eqis Capital Inc invested in 0.02% or 1,832 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Kbc Gru Nv reported 0.08% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bbva Compass Natl Bank Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,017 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sun Life has 0.02% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zoom Not Bothered By Cisco Or Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: AZZ, CIRCOR International, Intevac, Cisco Systems and Stratasys – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Earnings, $58 Is In Sight for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0.79% or 2.45 million shares. Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.68% or 131,648 shares. Jfs Wealth Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,949 shares. Newfocus Fin Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 4.49% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Franklin Res owns 0.51% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 17.56 million shares. Comerica National Bank holds 0.78% or 1.73 million shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 108,108 shares. Eastern State Bank, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 111,045 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Greenleaf Tru owns 71,837 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Psagot Invest House Limited invested 0.98% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cypress Group has invested 0.88% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Janney Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 1.65% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Texas-based Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 4.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Waddell Reed Fincl Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 617,590 shares.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) by 688,630 shares to 63,972 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Lehman 1 (SHY) by 6,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,764 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Sys Inc Cl A (NYSE:VEEV).