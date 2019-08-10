Grisanti Capital Management Has Decreased Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake; Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Has 1.25 Sentiment

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) stake by 32.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 9,338 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Grisanti Capital Management Llc holds 19,230 shares with $2.46 million value, down from 28,568 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp New now has $58.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 1.51 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 438 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 350 sold and decreased stock positions in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 493.72 million shares, up from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Marathon Petroleum Corp in top ten positions decreased from 17 to 16 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 59 Reduced: 291 Increased: 314 New Position: 124.

Among 5 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Crown Castle Intl had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) rating on Monday, May 20. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $13800 target. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 12 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 22. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $15000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 15.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity. The insider MARTIN J LANDIS bought 18,350 shares worth $2.26M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Cap Management Lc invested in 1.89% or 404,344 shares. Ajo LP reported 90,930 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 0.02% or 25,070 shares. Pictet Asset stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cypress Management Lc (Wy) owns 20 shares. Utd Asset Strategies holds 0.19% or 6,262 shares. Segment Wealth Ltd Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1,776 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 534,457 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 70,053 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc invested in 0.02% or 19,104 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com Ltd invested 0.07% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 1,740 were reported by Spc Fincl. 34,711 are owned by Public Sector Pension Invest Board. Two Sigma Secs Ltd holds 0.01% or 5,307 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1,630 shares.

Wexford Capital Lp holds 12.84% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation for 2.60 million shares. Swift Run Capital Management Llc owns 188,030 shares or 10.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Steadfast Capital Management Lp has 4.77% invested in the company for 5.06 million shares. The Connecticut-based Viking Global Investors Lp has invested 4.72% in the stock. Iridian Asset Management Llc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5.51 million shares.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $31.86 billion. It operates through three divisions: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It has a 10.89 P/E ratio. The firm refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases ethanol and refined products for resale.