Grisanti Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Visa (V) as Stock Rose; Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Shareholder Baskin Financial Services Lowered Holding by $427,167 as Share Value Rose

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 3,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 177,441 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93M, down from 181,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 13,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 31,948 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, down from 45,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $405.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $180.94. About 3.59 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,470 are owned by Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lc. Moreover, Ashford Mgmt has 0.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Scott And Selber has 3.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56,970 shares. 5.27 million were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. 388,721 are held by Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com Il. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd has 3.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 825,995 shares. Montag Caldwell Limited Liability reported 806,122 shares. Clarkston Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 347,099 shares. Compton Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ri invested in 2.37% or 46,310 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 263,230 shares. Stanley owns 2,207 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 147,246 were reported by 1St Source Bank & Trust. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 27.51 million shares. Sarasin & Prtnrs Llp owns 526,854 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Impala Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 180,386 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,676 shares to 73,411 shares, valued at $18.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) by 6,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferrari N.V..

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 62,508 shares to 95,608 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bluestein R H & accumulated 418,444 shares. California-based Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tower Capital Llc (Trc) has invested 0.29% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 1.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 2,393 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 1.01% or 3.15M shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has 1,757 shares. New York-based Douglass Winthrop Ltd Llc has invested 0.35% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Checchi Advisers Limited Co stated it has 17,163 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Country Club Na accumulated 6,888 shares. Financial Consulate Incorporated owns 1,444 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 1.06M were reported by Stockbridge Prtn Limited. Weatherly Asset Management Lp reported 1.14% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Liability Corp holds 5.13% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.48M shares.