Grisanti Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Enbridge (ENB) by $421,740 as Share Value Declined; General Mills (GIS) Valuation Rose While Eastern Bank Cut Position by $332,800

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 45.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 7,571 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $398,000, down from 13,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $53.96. About 1.57 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 11,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 68,975 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49 million, up from 57,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.17. About 1.84 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Sees Revenue Growth Despite Rising Costs — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – EXPECTS TO RETAIN ITS INTERESTS IN CERTAIN OTHER U.S. RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS, WHICH MAY BE MONETIZED OR SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR THE RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO: SOME EXCEPTIONS TO STEEL TARIFFS SHOULD BE MADE; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enbridge Inc.’s Series 2018-B Sub Notes ‘BBB-‘

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8,151 shares to 12,680 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl, a California-based fund reported 501,901 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Company Llc stated it has 9,860 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has 60,754 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hudock Cap Gp Limited Company reported 316 shares. Farmers Tru Com has 0.37% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Liability owns 12,746 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 1,097 shares. New York-based Qs Ltd Liability has invested 0.25% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). City Holdg Com reported 51,056 shares. Fincl Architects has invested 0.09% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Hikari Pwr Ltd invested in 0.41% or 72,200 shares. Blair William Il stated it has 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 2.45M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Private Trust Na, a Ohio-based fund reported 12,722 shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation Trust stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

