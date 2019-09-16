Grisanti Capital Management Has Boosted Enbridge (ENB) Position; Digi International (DGII)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Digi International Inc (DGII) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.94, from 2.14 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 59 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 49 sold and decreased their stock positions in Digi International Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 22.60 million shares, down from 22.73 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Digi International Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 34 Increased: 44 New Position: 15.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 20.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grisanti Capital Management Llc acquired 11,715 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The Grisanti Capital Management Llc holds 68,975 shares with $2.49M value, up from 57,260 last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $72.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 764,224 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Sees Revenue Growth Despite Rising Costs — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – MPR News: BREAKING: Judge recommends Minnesota regulators approve contentious Line 3 oil pipeline, but not along Enbridge’s; 05/04/2018 – BNN: Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LINE 10 SEGMENT REPLACEMENT COMPLETED, IN SERVICE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens; 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company has market cap of $405.45 million. The firm provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It has a 38.74 P/E ratio. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus -to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs.

Analysts await Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 53.85% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.13 per share. DGII’s profit will be $1.69 million for 60.04 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Digi International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

North Run Capital Lp holds 5.2% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. for 605,000 shares. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owns 110,000 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 1.31% invested in the company for 1.24 million shares. The Connecticut-based Manatuck Hill Partners Llc has invested 0.93% in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 80,152 shares.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) stake by 20,555 shares to 41,074 valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 4,063 shares and now owns 15,561 shares. Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc (NYSE:FBHS) was reduced too.

