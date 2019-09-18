Grisanti Capital Management Has Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position By $1.77 Million; Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Has 1.26 Sentiment

Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.12, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 98 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 78 sold and reduced their stock positions in Glacier Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now have: 62.76 million shares, up from 62.54 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Glacier Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 66 Increased: 70 New Position: 28.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 19.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grisanti Capital Management Llc acquired 12,750 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Grisanti Capital Management Llc holds 78,667 shares with $10.99M value, up from 65,917 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $245.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $136.1. About 77,034 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.02. About 26,920 shares traded. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) has declined 2.09% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GBCI News: 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET INTEREST INCOME $95.3 MLN VS $80.3 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Declares Dividend of 23c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Glacier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBCI); 20/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 29/03/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 23C FROM 21C, EST. 27C; 19/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp 1Q Net $38.6M; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP 1Q EPS 48C; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average

Analysts await Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 1.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.59 per share. GBCI’s profit will be $51.98M for 17.09 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Glacier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.55 billion. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 17.4 P/E ratio. The firm also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans.

More notable recent Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Glacier Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GBCI) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GBCI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI), A Stock That Climbed 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:GBCI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

American Research & Management Co. holds 2.43% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. for 200,139 shares. Dearborn Partners Llc owns 518,017 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Forest Hill Capital Llc has 1.27% invested in the company for 89,322 shares. The New Hampshire-based Loudon Investment Management Llc has invested 1.19% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 362,256 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westfield Capital Mgmt LP holds 913,570 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Aspen Mgmt invested in 0.73% or 7,932 shares. Fruth Mngmt reported 25,072 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 67,829 shares. Marvin Palmer Assoc Inc holds 45,627 shares or 4.22% of its portfolio. Parus (Uk) Limited holds 6.27% or 98,145 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 160,751 shares. 2.36 million were accumulated by Fayez Sarofim And Com. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 1.37% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5.36 million shares. Whittier Communications owns 1.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 282,973 shares. Davenport And Communications Ltd Llc invested in 495,867 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Barnett reported 0.05% stake. Eagle Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 182,584 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt has 120,380 shares. Goldman Sachs invested 0.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 13.64% above currents $136.1 stock price. Walt Disney had 23 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform” rating. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $129 target in Monday, March 25 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, May 6 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital to “In-Line” on Monday, June 17. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Trade of the Day: Is It Time to Nab Disney Stock As It Points Lower? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.