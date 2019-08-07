Grisanti Capital Management Has Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $857,960; Workday (WDAY) Shareholder Banbury Partners Lifted Position

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 11,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 109,448 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11M, up from 98,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $187.11. About 482,548 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 482 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,138 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, up from 1,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $17.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1770.52. About 1.75M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game-changer; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 25/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s AI Scare, Encrypted Phones, A ‘Lost’-Inspired Startup — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Amazon strengthens DC defences; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON SHOWS CORTANA OPENING ALEXA AT THE OFFICE; 20/04/2018 – Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 10/05/2018 – Novetta Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON HAS RESUMED CONSTRUCTION PLANNING FOR SEATTLE OFFICE BUILDING – STATEMENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amazoncom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMZN); 27/04/2018 – In the first quarter, Amazon controlled one-third of the market for cloud infrastructure services, according to Synergy Research Group

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon To Spend $700 Million To Retrain One-Third Of U.S. Workforce – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft: King of the Cloud, King of the World – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “XPO Returns To Analysts’ Good Graces With Solid Second-Quarter Results – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Prime Day Smashes Record: 5 ETF Deals – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gamco Et Al has 0.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,866 shares. First Fincl In has invested 0.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eagle Lc holds 908,167 shares or 6.13% of its portfolio. Mitchell Capital has invested 4.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lakeview Ptnrs Limited Co holds 1.79% or 1,635 shares in its portfolio. Vulcan Value Partners Ltd Co stated it has 310,602 shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 31 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 31,598 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated owns 102,532 shares. United Asset Strategies owns 4,535 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Comgest Glob Invsts Sas holds 0.19% or 4,800 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta owns 36,450 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Ipg Limited Company accumulated 5,847 shares or 0% of the stock. Newbrook Advsr LP accumulated 29,758 shares. Bainco Investors holds 2.73% or 9,433 shares.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 8,959 shares to 21,963 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,676 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Ltd Com owns 73,927 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 39,964 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Choate Invest Advsr invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Clarivest Asset Lc invested in 105,772 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 1,571 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Co accumulated 9,983 shares. Banbury Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 109,448 shares. 1,210 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Inc. United Automobile Association holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 247,344 shares. New York-based Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has invested 0.36% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). First Interstate Financial Bank reported 0.06% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Barbara Oil Com holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 3,500 shares. Korea Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 40,100 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Moreover, Asset Mngmt One Ltd has 0.07% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Workday: Not Now – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Workday Inc (WDAY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Workday, Inc. Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Workday: Caution Near All-Time Highs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple On Today’s Menu, With Starring Roles From China Talks, Fed Meeting – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.