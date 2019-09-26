Grisanti Capital Management Decreased Its Prudential Finl (PRU) Stake by $2.06 Million; Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Valuation Declined While Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Stake by $484,500

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 161,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95 million, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $2.015. About 24.05 million shares traded or 13.35% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Higher Gas, Natural Gas Liquids Price Realizations; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 1% of Southwestern Energy; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 20,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The hedge fund held 41,074 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.15 million, down from 61,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $89.78. About 1.39M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Beats on EPS, Sees Adjusted Operating Income Rise — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – HAWAII RENEWS PACT W/PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT TO MANAGE $2.4B PLAN; 20/03/2018 – Howard Nowell joins PGIM Institutional Relationship Group in London; 14/05/2018 – Prudential Financial, Inc., Ballmer family, and Kresge Foundation invest in largest U.S. pay-for-success fund to date; 15/03/2018 – Prudential Financial Returns as Presenting Partner of Hispanicize 2018; 17/04/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINL AUM $1.156T AS AT MARCH 31; 30/04/2018 – Brandon Warren of Indianapolis, Indiana named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Michigan youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Grayson Phillips of Gardendale, Alabama named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 01/05/2018 – Kunal Patel joins PGIM Fixed Income’s London office

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold PRU shares while 261 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 244.77 million shares or 0.75% less from 246.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 8,467 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 583,819 shares. Stanley invested 0.15% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Kempen Mgmt Nv stated it has 223,533 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Hallmark Cap Management accumulated 0.23% or 21,367 shares. Dean Assocs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.36% stake. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated owns 704 shares. Hexavest accumulated 0% or 98 shares. Nordea Ab invested in 0.41% or 1.83M shares. Legal General Grp Inc Plc accumulated 2.70 million shares. Ameritas Prtn has 38,168 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Waddell Reed owns 3,696 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). 33,987 are owned by Boston Ltd Com. 581,290 are owned by Bridgeway Management.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.14 million activity. $209,600 worth of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) was bought by TANJI KENNETH. 7,500 shares were bought by Lowrey Charles F, worth $627,600 on Monday, September 9.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $183.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 11,715 shares to 68,975 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Analysts await Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $3.24 earnings per share, up 2.86% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.15 per share. PRU’s profit will be $1.30B for 6.93 P/E if the $3.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.14 actual earnings per share reported by Prudential Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.18% EPS growth.

Analysts await Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 64.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.25 per share. SWN’s profit will be $48.73M for 5.60 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Southwestern Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51B and $404.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:DAL) by 121,000 shares to 585,000 shares, valued at $33.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold SWN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 558.10 million shares or 2.44% more from 544.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning owns 89,551 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 99,306 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc invested in 0.01% or 24,300 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 703,888 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 48,378 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication has 1,345 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Sib Ltd Liability has 147,376 shares. 1.01M were reported by Swiss State Bank. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 49 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1.11 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 643,645 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp reported 153,785 shares stake. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN).

