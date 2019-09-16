Grisanti Capital Management Decreased By $3.17 Million Its Ppl (PPL) Position; Motley Fool Wealth Management Trimmed Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Holding

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased Ppl Corp (PPL) stake by 76.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 102,253 shares as Ppl Corp (PPL)’s stock declined 4.70%. The Grisanti Capital Management Llc holds 32,045 shares with $994,000 value, down from 134,298 last quarter. Ppl Corp now has $22.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.7. About 504,198 shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) stake by 22.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 43,213 shares as Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)’s stock rose 5.44%. The Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc holds 151,991 shares with $8.16 million value, down from 195,204 last quarter. Texas Roadhouse Inc now has $3.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $54.6. About 77,356 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 23/03/2018 Texas Roadhouse Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Financial Officer; 09/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 30, 2018; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Roadhouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXRH); 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakworth invested in 2,237 shares. First Midwest National Bank Division stated it has 0.11% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Fil Ltd accumulated 140,030 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 6,667 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 0.03% or 26,933 shares. Capital Financial Advisers Lc holds 0.01% or 37,987 shares in its portfolio. Korea Inv Corp holds 0.07% or 521,184 shares. Bessemer Inc accumulated 607 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co invested in 0% or 7,612 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur invested in 1.38% or 363,000 shares. Symons Capital Inc accumulated 5.31% or 411,910 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co reported 752,141 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 301,653 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. Trustmark Commercial Bank Department owns 2,200 shares.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased Alphabet Inc Cl A stake by 2,376 shares to 10,399 valued at $11.26 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 3,642 shares and now owns 10,318 shares. Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) was raised too.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $440.65M for 12.58 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. PPL has $3600 highest and $3000 lowest target. $33.33’s average target is 8.57% above currents $30.7 stock price. PPL had 5 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) on Friday, May 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) earned “Hold” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, June 21.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Best and Worst Stocks After Labor Day – Schaeffers Research” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How We Evaluate PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is PPL (NYSE:PPL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $992,439 activity. ZARLEY JAMES R had bought 18,900 shares worth $992,439 on Wednesday, May 1.

Analysts await Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TXRH’s profit will be $32.70M for 29.04 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Roadhouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold TXRH shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 59.73 million shares or 3.65% less from 61.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coldstream Capital Mgmt Inc reported 4,047 shares stake. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 18,326 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership, a Michigan-based fund reported 16,615 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability reported 644,927 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 7,603 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Company holds 638,250 shares. 72,953 are held by Landscape Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ghp Advisors reported 44,821 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Co has 3,164 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 1,021 shares. Intrust Savings Bank Na holds 4,727 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability reported 0% stake. 6,317 were reported by Congress Asset Mngmt Ma. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 154,324 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Polen Mgmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 12,290 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Texas Roadhouse has $70 highest and $6100 lowest target. $64.33’s average target is 17.82% above currents $54.6 stock price. Texas Roadhouse had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of TXRH in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Wednesday, March 20.

More notable recent Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Buy in September – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Texas Roadhouse Is Finally Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Lows Last Week – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Roadhouse: Strong Operator Attractive At ~$50 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) stake by 24,036 shares to 346,903 valued at $43.62M in 2019Q2. It also upped Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 119,306 shares and now owns 234,474 shares. Vanguard Short (VTIP) was raised too.