Grisanti Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Cme Group (CME); Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Declined While Capital Research Global Investors Has Decreased Its Position by $2.16 Billion

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 115.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 19,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 37,179 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 17,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $216.49. About 188,070 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – NEX’S HEADQUARTERS WILL BE COMBINED WITH CME’S, AND COMBINED COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS WILL BE LOCATED AT CME’S HEAD OFFICE IN CHICAGO; 23/05/2018 – CME Group Inc. Announces Election of Class B-1 Directors; 10/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – UNTIL MIGRATION IN LATE 2018, ERIS SWAP FUTURES WILL REMAIN LISTED AT ERIS EXCHANGE AND CLEARED AT CME CLEARING; 30/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 29; 28/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES ADVANCES -TRADE; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin drop tied to CME futures listing, Fed paper shows; 16/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE; 05/03/2018 CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 2; 27/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEX PURCHA

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 27.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 146.51 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.81B, down from 173.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $65.93. About 1.73M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie: 75.7M Shrs Properly Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn At or Below Purchase Price of $105/Shr; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WILL NOT SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR ROVA-T IN THIRD-LINE RELAPSED/REFRACTORY SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.35 billion for 7.26 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 1.38 million shares to 22.44M shares, valued at $2.49 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 4.97 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 37.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq Inc (Reit) (NYSE:ARE).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. On Friday, August 16 Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 15,552 shares. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M was made by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 2,022 shares to 8,023 shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 49,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,434 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

