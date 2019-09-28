Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Both Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) and Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) compete on a level playing field in the Shipping industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. 5 0.00 8.98M -1.08 0.00 Costamare Inc. 6 1.65 N/A 0.26 23.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. and Costamare Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. and Costamare Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. 163,570,127.50% 0% 0% Costamare Inc. 0.00% 2.2% 1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. are 2.2 and 2. Competitively, Costamare Inc. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Costamare Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.9% of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. shares and 25.6% of Costamare Inc. shares. Insiders owned 22.7% of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Costamare Inc. has 77.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. -1.83% 24.85% 16.4% -8.4% -57.2% -3.56% Costamare Inc. 3.61% 13.56% 0.67% 20.36% -12.23% 37.36%

For the past year Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. had bearish trend while Costamare Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Costamare Inc. beats Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 25 owned drybulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in drybulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal products, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of 12 owned tankers and 3 long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Singapore. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.(NasdaqGS:GRIN) operates independently of Grindrod Limited as of June 18, 2018.

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 10, 2017, it had a fleet of 69 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 456,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 415,000 TEU; and 5 newbuild vessels aggregating approximately 41,000 TEU. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.