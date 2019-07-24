Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) and Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. 6 0.35 N/A -1.08 0.00 Ardmore Shipping Corporation 6 1.13 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. and Ardmore Shipping Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Ardmore Shipping Corporation 0.00% -13.2% -5.6%

Liquidity

2.2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Its rival Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.4 respectively. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ardmore Shipping Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. and Ardmore Shipping Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Ardmore Shipping Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Ardmore Shipping Corporation is $7, which is potential -8.02% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. and Ardmore Shipping Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.1% and 95.2%. Insiders held roughly 22.7% of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.37% of Ardmore Shipping Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. 0.77% -3.87% -15.01% -25.49% 0% -16.51% Ardmore Shipping Corporation -0.66% 8.18% 42% 4.72% -10.24% 61.46%

For the past year Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has -16.51% weaker performance while Ardmore Shipping Corporation has 61.46% stronger performance.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 25 owned drybulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in drybulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal products, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of 12 owned tankers and 3 long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Singapore. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.(NasdaqGS:GRIN) operates independently of Grindrod Limited as of June 18, 2018.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals through product and chemical tankers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 27 vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.