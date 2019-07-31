Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) and Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) Contrasting side by side

Both Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) and Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. 5 0.38 N/A -1.08 0.00 Teekay Corporation 4 0.25 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. and Teekay Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Teekay Corporation 0.00% -9.3% -1%

Liquidity

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Teekay Corporation which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Teekay Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.1% of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.6% of Teekay Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% are Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 41.7% of Teekay Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. 0.77% -3.87% -15.01% -25.49% 0% -16.51% Teekay Corporation 1.18% -6.94% 17.21% -39.24% -52.01% 28.44%

For the past year Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. had bearish trend while Teekay Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. beats Teekay Corporation.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 25 owned drybulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in drybulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal products, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of 12 owned tankers and 3 long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Singapore. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.(NasdaqGS:GRIN) operates independently of Grindrod Limited as of June 18, 2018.

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers, floating storage and offloading (FSO) units, HiLoad dynamic positioning units, and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, as well as offers offshore accommodation, storage, and support for maintenance and modification projects. The company also operates floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units, as well as other vessels used to service its FPSO contracts; liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas carriers; and conventional crude oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of 214 vessels. The company serves energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil and LNG consumers, petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.