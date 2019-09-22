Grimes & Company Increased Kla (KLAC) Stake; West Bancorporation (WTBA) Sentiment Is 1.46

West Bancorporation Inc (WTBA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.38, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 35 funds opened new and increased positions, while 24 cut down and sold stakes in West Bancorporation Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 6.00 million shares, up from 5.31 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding West Bancorporation Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 19 Increased: 25 New Position: 10.

Grimes & Company Inc increased Kla (KLAC) stake by 7.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grimes & Company Inc acquired 6,228 shares as Kla (KLAC)’s stock rose 8.22%. The Grimes & Company Inc holds 90,204 shares with $10.66M value, up from 83,976 last quarter. Kla now has $24.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $155.5. About 3.19M shares traded or 99.83% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH, EQUITY VALUE OF ABOUT $3.4B; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Net $306.9M; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q EPS $1.95; 19/03/2018 – M&A News [Reg]: Semiconductor equipment maker KLA-Tencor buys Orbotech to find additional sources of growth; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS POST CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on March 13 for “Plasma based light source having a target material coated on a; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ISRAEL ANTITRUST AUTHORITY GRANTED REQUEST BY KLA-TENCOR FOR AN EXEMPTION FROM ANY PREMERGER NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT IN ISRAEL; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.26% of its portfolio in West Bancorporation, Inc. for 232,306 shares. Btc Capital Management Inc. owns 105,340 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Iowa State Bank has 0.1% invested in the company for 11,067 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.08% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 26,510 shares.

The stock increased 2.92% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $22.2. About 76,193 shares traded or 156.14% up from the average. West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) has declined 14.25% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical WTBA News: 26/04/2018 – WEST BANCORPORATION INC WTBA.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 27/04/2018 – WEST BANCORPORATION SAYS ON APRIL 26, BOARD ACCEPTED DAVID MILLIGAN’S REQUEST TO STEP DOWN FROM HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF CO – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – WEST BANCORPORATION INC WTBA.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT; 19/04/2018 DJ West Bancorporation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTBA); 26/04/2018 – West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Record Net Income, Declares Increased and Record Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – West Bancorp 1Q EPS 45c; 27/04/2018 – WEST BANCORPORATION INC – JAMES W. NOYCE WAS ELECTED AS NEW CHAIRMAN

West Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the holding firm for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $362.64 million. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit. It has a 12.98 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial lines of credit, and commercial term loans; consumer loans, including loans extended to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures not secured by real estate; and real estate loans and residential mortgages.

it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $428,348 activity.

Grimes & Company Inc decreased Williams (NYSE:WSM) stake by 114,160 shares to 9,686 valued at $630,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) stake by 374,187 shares and now owns 593,337 shares. Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. KLA-Tencor has $18000 highest and $107 lowest target. $157.94’s average target is 1.57% above currents $155.5 stock price. KLA-Tencor had 20 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 22 by Goldman Sachs. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $15000 target in Tuesday, September 10 report. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, August 23 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, September 11. Credit Suisse maintained KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Outperform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Hold” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report.

