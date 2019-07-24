Grimes & Company Cut Its Stake in Kimberly (KMB) by $1.14 Million; Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Decreased Moody’s (MCO) Holding by $1.30 Million; Stock Value Rose

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 9,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,653 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24M, down from 91,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $134.65. About 1.82 million shares traded or 15.84% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Moody’s (MCO) by 77.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 7,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,080 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 9,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Moody’s for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $203.03. About 521,835 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time B3 Cfr To Home Credit Vietnam; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Six Cmbs Classes Of Bbcms 2018-TALL; 07/05/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Brazilian Corporates Overall Will See Reduction In Liquidity Risks In 2018-19; 28/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF BANK VONTOBEL AND VONTOBEL HOLDING; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS AUSTRALIA’S AAA RATING CONTINUES TO REFLECT ITS STRONG INSTITUTIONS, SOLID GROWTH POTENTIAL AND RESILIENCE; 30/05/2018 – STOREBRAND ASA RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK POS; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES COCA-COLA FEMSA OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Expects Next Admin Will Pass the Fiscal Reforms Needed to Stabilize Debt Metrics Over the Medium Term; 16/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES MATTEL’S CFR TO Ba3, RATINGS PLACED ON REVIE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ycg invested 6.75% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Sandler Cap Mngmt reported 1.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). M&R Management Inc accumulated 0.01% or 200 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt, a Nebraska-based fund reported 4,050 shares. 1,036 were accumulated by Advisory Limited Liability Corporation. Brinker Capital, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,949 shares. Cornerstone has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). State Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.07% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Nordea Ab accumulated 123,367 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 165 are held by Amer Bankshares. Agf Invs invested in 1.98% or 971,366 shares. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 169,045 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 382,766 are held by Eagle Asset Management. Victory Capital Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 21,058 shares. Guardian Tru Com has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $368.52M for 26.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jetblue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 61,614 shares to 315,045 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.