Grimes & Company Cut By $324,640 Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Utah Medical Products Has 1.4 Sentiment

Grimes & Company Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) stake by 4.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grimes & Company Inc sold 4,058 shares as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Grimes & Company Inc holds 82,673 shares with $6.68 million value, down from 86,731 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corporation now has $316.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $74.72. About 2.98M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION EXPANSION; 05/04/2018 – Exxon at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE

Utah Medical Products Inc (UTMD) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 42 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 30 sold and decreased their positions in Utah Medical Products Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 2.65 million shares, down from 2.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Utah Medical Products Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 27 Increased: 28 New Position: 14.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Barclays Capital. Mizuho maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, March 7. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $84 target. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $87 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $105 target in Thursday, March 7 report. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 3. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Thursday, February 14 to “Outperform”. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $9000 target in Thursday, July 18 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,431 are held by Signature & Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability. Thompson Rubinstein Mngmt Incorporated Or reported 67,744 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 22.12 million shares. Tru Of Oklahoma has invested 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Doliver Advsr LP invested in 43.79% or 1.34M shares. 67,371 are owned by M&R Mgmt. Milestone holds 5,152 shares. Lucas Cap owns 29,321 shares. Amg Comml Bank holds 5,683 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability holds 1.7% or 55,554 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial invested in 14.71 million shares. Department Mb Savings Bank N A accumulated 28,041 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa owns 22,327 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Llc invested in 0.12% or 5,783 shares. Brandywine Inv Limited Liability Co has 1.93% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3.45M shares.

Grimes & Company Inc increased Spdr Portfolio World Ex (GWL) stake by 1.36 million shares to 1.44M valued at $42.06 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (NYSE:TSM) stake by 8,874 shares and now owns 196,765 shares. United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was raised too.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,749 activity.

Clean Yield Group holds 1% of its portfolio in Utah Medical Products, Inc. for 28,085 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 57,924 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has 0.4% invested in the company for 11,416 shares. The Texas-based Ranger Investment Management L.P. has invested 0.35% in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 10,163 shares.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, makes, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $320.99 million. It provides fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. It has a 18.35 P/E ratio. The firm also offers umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; and MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit.