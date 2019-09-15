Grimes & Company Stake in Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Has Raised by $933,500 as Valuation Declined; Tocqueville Asset Management LP Increased Ubs Ag (UBS) Holding by $422,510

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) by 11.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 9,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 89,022 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.98M, up from 79,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Lowe’s Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $113.36. About 3.37M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Reiterates `No Strong Case’ for Interest-Rate Move; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S REAFFIRMS FY 2019 GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TAX POLICY CHANGES NEED TO MAINTAIN FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN(R) Tools Now Available at Lowe’s Stores Nationwide and Lowes.com; 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT IN CASH RATE; 06/03/2018 – RBA Gov. Lowe: Next Move in Australian Rates Likely Up, Not Down

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Ubs Ag (UBS) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 38,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.26M, up from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ubs Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 3.75M shares traded or 17.00% up from the average. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS CHAIRMAN AXEL WEBER AND THE OTHER MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION FOR A FURTHER ONE-YEAR TERM; 14/03/2018 – UBS Group Asia ECM Head Peihao Huang Is Said to Be Leaving Bank; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG – PROVISIONS FOR LITIGATION, REGULATORY AND SIMILAR MATTERS INCREASED, WHICH REDUCED 2017 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE TAX BY CHF 141 MLN; 07/03/2018 – TDC TDC.CO – SAYS UBS GROUP AG HAS ON 28 FEBRUARY 2018 ACQUIRED FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS IN TDC BRINGING THEIR HOLDING OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ABOVE 5% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS; 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING; 23/04/2018 – Fitch: UBS Group AG’s Sound 1Q Results Reflect Value of Globally Diversified Leading Wealth Manager With Investment Banking Capabilities; 16/03/2018 – UBS Brokers Come and Go, After Firm Ditches Protocol — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Ubs Group Ag’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade, Maintains Stable Outlook On Credit Suisse Group Ag; 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22; 19/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS HAS ISSUED A DUAL-TRANCHE EUR 2.5 BILLION SENIOR BENCHMARK TRANSACTION

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,991 shares to 688,889 shares, valued at $136.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 10,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,672 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group In (NYSE:THG) by 2,775 shares to 58,397 shares, valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 71,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,204 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

