Grimes & Company Lifted Its Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Stake by $471,409; Stock Value Declined; United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Advent Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $3.11 Million as Stock Value Declined

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 10,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,223 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 41,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 9.24M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 27,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, down from 67,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $103.33. About 1.74M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/05/2018 – Marken Announces Expansion Of Cryogenic Services; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 26/04/2018 – UPS Delivers 1Q 2018 EPS of $1.55, Up 17%; 10/05/2018 – UPS Facility Technology Wins Prestigious Innovation Award; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA; 30/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in; 06/03/2018 – UPS Selects International President for Top Operating Position

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 100 Index (OEF) by 66,528 shares to 11,565 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iq Hedge Multi (QAI) by 127,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 823,110 shares, and cut its stake in Roche Holding Ltd. (Adr) (RHHBY).

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldg (Prn) by 4.51M shares to 22.43 million shares, valued at $23.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp (Prn) by 2.51 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 42.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (Prn).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 13.38 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

