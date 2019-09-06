Grimes & Company Lowered Kimberly (KMB) Position by $1.14 Million; Stock Rose; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Decreased Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR) by $1.08 Million as Shares Rose

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44M, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $77.51. About 878,330 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 9,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 82,653 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24M, down from 91,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $137.91. About 1.47 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progressive July NPW rises 12% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,980 were reported by Guardian Capital Limited Partnership. Cypress Capital Limited Liability Corp (Wy) accumulated 9,722 shares. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has 6,234 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Sequoia Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Convergence Invest Prtn Lc invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Franklin Resource invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Da Davidson Company invested in 8,712 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Adage Ptnrs Group Ltd Liability reported 1.12 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 13,000 shares. Capital Fund Management stated it has 89,061 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pcj Inv Counsel accumulated 70,000 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Trust Comm Of Vermont has 2,743 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Winfield Associates Incorporated reported 0.69% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Gideon Capital Advisors invested in 0.18% or 6,800 shares.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 23,156 shares to 180,925 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 42,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $752.80 million for 14.91 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Kimberly-Clark Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KMB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “8 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now No Matter What – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trade war isn’t hurting Kimberly-Clark – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 18,953 shares to 57,627 shares, valued at $10.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab U.S. Small (SCHA) by 51,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,575 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS).