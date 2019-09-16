Grimes & Company Decreased The Hanover Insurance Group In (THG) Stake by $355,200; Stock Rose; Gilman Hill Asset Management Holding in Pfizer (PFE) Has Cut by $358,061

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group In (THG) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 2,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 58,397 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.49M, down from 61,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in The Hanover Insurance Group In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $130.96. About 86,781 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.05; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Rev $1.33B; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Hanover Insurance Group’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER ESTIMATES CATASTROPHE IMPACT $66M TO $76M; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STA; 07/03/2018 The Hanover Introduces Online Tool, Allowing Agents to Quote, Bind and Issue Contractor’s Equipment Policies; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Undertaking Review of Strategic Alternatives, Including Possible Sale, for London-based Chaucer; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q OPER EPS $1.95, EST. $1.67; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER IS SAID SEEKING SALE FOR CHAUCER: INSURANCE INSIDER

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 8,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 90,796 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93 million, down from 99,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.8. About 9.49 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) GOAL DATE FOR A DECISION BY FDA IS IN SEPTEMBER 2018; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and Allogene Therapeutics Enter into Asset Contribution Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology; 06/04/2018 – PFIZER CANADA SAYS BESPONSA APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA FOR TREATING ADULTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY B-CELL PRECURSOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA; 23/04/2018 – PFIZER’S MYLOTARG WITH DAUNORUBICIN & CYTARABINE APPROVED BY EU; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Says It Ended Talks to Buy Parts of Pfizer Consumer Unit; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 27/03/2018 – $GSK to buy stake in consumer healthcare joint venture from $NVS for $13B after pulling out of $20B race for $PFE’s consumer health care unit; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Trial of Axitinib, Known as Inlyta, Was Stopped ‘Due to Futility’

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 7,868 shares or 50.00% less from 15,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford invested in 7,333 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Captrust Finance Advsr, a North Carolina-based fund reported 535 shares.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Dow Jones Us Technolog (IYW) by 3,984 shares to 89,708 shares, valued at $17.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corporation by 6,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Analysts await The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 2.54% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.97 per share. THG’s profit will be $79.90M for 16.21 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.45% EPS growth.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.84 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Polar Capital Llp owns 0.92% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2.43 million shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na owns 74,319 shares. Convergence Invest has invested 1.27% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct accumulated 0.55% or 380,494 shares. De Burlo Grp Inc holds 5,205 shares. The Nebraska-based Lincoln Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bontempo Ohly Capital Mngmt Lc reported 69,047 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Monarch Capital Incorporated has 118,048 shares. Conning accumulated 1.10M shares. Roberts Glore & Il stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Advisor Lc has 0.9% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 171,252 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited invested in 0.33% or 178,035 shares. Sabal Tru owns 2.8% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 734,455 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 13,924 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv reported 77,751 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings.

