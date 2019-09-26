Grimes & Company Upped Its Stryker (SYK) Position; Sir Capital Management LP Trimmed By $4.02 Million Its Encana (ECA) Stake

Grimes & Company Inc increased Stryker Corporation (SYK) stake by 339.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grimes & Company Inc acquired 4,605 shares as Stryker Corporation (SYK)’s stock rose 12.36%. The Grimes & Company Inc holds 5,961 shares with $1.23 million value, up from 1,356 last quarter. Stryker Corporation now has $81.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $217.95. About 899,049 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 04/04/2018 – ALLOSOURCE – CO, STRYKER LAUNCH PROCHONDRIX CR, A OSTEOCHONDRAL ALLOGRAFT WHICH IS A NATURAL SOLUTION FOR PATIENTS NEEDING ARTICULAR CARTILAGE REPAIR; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP QTRLY ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASED 7.0% DESPITE ONE LESS SELLING DAY; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated with hip arthroscopy; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Advanced Cement Mixing (ACM) Kit w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Prox. Med; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJ SHR $7.18 TO $7.25; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Viju Menon to Join as Group Pres, Global Quality and Ops, Effective April 30; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-810-000 Sterile personal; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 14/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Net $443M

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased Encana Corp (ECA) stake by 15.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 804,310 shares as Encana Corp (ECA)’s stock declined 31.69%. The Sir Capital Management Lp holds 4.37M shares with $22.44 million value, down from 5.18 million last quarter. Encana Corp now has $6.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.68. About 15.76M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY

Grimes & Company Inc decreased Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) stake by 71,347 shares to 117,204 valued at $3.76M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 12,697 shares and now owns 158,153 shares. Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Stryker (NYSE:SYK), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Stryker has $24000 highest and $19000 lowest target. $228.50’s average target is 4.84% above currents $217.95 stock price. Stryker had 16 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of SYK in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26. Robert W. Baird maintained Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) rating on Friday, July 26. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $23900 target. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 24. Canaccord Genuity maintained Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) on Friday, July 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) earned “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, July 26. Robert W. Baird maintained Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $20800 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold SYK shares while 337 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 263.36 million shares or 0.65% less from 265.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Holt Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Co Dba Holt Capital Prns LP reported 0.82% stake. Moreover, Orbimed Advsr Ltd has 0.17% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 54,000 shares. Old Natl Savings Bank In reported 76,877 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Limited Liability Company invested in 12,050 shares. Mcmillion Capital Mngmt owns 0.16% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1,472 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na accumulated 0.12% or 2,328 shares. Btim Corp invested in 1.07% or 398,865 shares. Jlb And Assocs holds 36,816 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il invested in 0.09% or 3,870 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Co has invested 0.2% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Regentatlantic owns 19,201 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia owns 17,357 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gulf Intll State Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 78,374 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Becker Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 5,577 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim And Com invested in 0% or 2,485 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 Doliveux Roch bought $8,726 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 41 shares.

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stryker announces definitive agreement to acquire Mobius Imaging & Cardan Robotics – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Encana (NYSE:ECA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Encana has $11 highest and $400 lowest target. $7.10’s average target is 51.71% above currents $4.68 stock price. Encana had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 23. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.