Grimes & Company Trimmed Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $327,858; Share Value Rose; Beacon Financial Group Has Increased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $361,340 as Market Valuation Rose

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 203 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $24.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1918.54. About 2.34M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer Outreach; 28/03/2018 – Trump is reportedly ‘obsessed’ with taking down Amazon – here’s his history with his least favorite company in America; 18/05/2018 – Trump urged Postal Service to double package rates for Amazon -Washington Post; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR MELI: CITI; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-Infrequent Access (Z-IA); 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud already offers tools for non-technical business users, like video conferencing and file sharing; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud is looking at building a corporate training service

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 6,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 316,531 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.09 million, down from 322,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.77. About 18.10 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 24,836 shares to 55,304 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Morningstar Div Lea (FDL) by 152,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,005 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.26 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 7,689 shares to 145,450 shares, valued at $9.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio World Ex (GWL) by 1.36M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44M shares, and has risen its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group In (NYSE:THG).