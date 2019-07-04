Grimes & Company Has Boosted Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Holding By $8.37 Million; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Bank of America (BAC)

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $32 target in Wednesday, January 9 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. See Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) latest ratings:

18/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $37.0000 Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $36 New Target: $37 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Initiates Coverage On

25/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $38 New Target: $40 Maintain

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Maintain

Grimes & Company Inc increased Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) stake by 2643.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grimes & Company Inc acquired 76,782 shares as Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW)’s stock rose 6.07%. The Grimes & Company Inc holds 79,687 shares with $8.72M value, up from 2,905 last quarter. Lowe’s Companies Inc. now has $80.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $103.15. About 1.71M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 30/05/2018 – Richland Source: Living History Days offers colonial period peak June 2 at Lowe-Volk Park; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – Investors cheer changing of the guard at Lowe’s; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR HIS SUCCESSOR; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS IF RATE RISE COULD COME QUICKER BECAUSE OF STRONGER ECONOMY THAT WOULD BE GOOD; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: POSSIBLE AUSTRALIA LENDING STANDARDS MAY TIGHTEN FURTHER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold Bank of America Corporation shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Ser Advsr Inc invested in 0.28% or 2.47 million shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.91% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Kbc Grp Inc Nv has 0.8% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cranbrook Wealth Lc stated it has 581 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability has 1.87M shares. Citadel Advisors Lc reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Hudock Cap Gp Ltd has 0.2% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 20,001 shares. Barbara Oil Com reported 40,000 shares. Loeb reported 700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubic Asset Mgmt Lc has 24,059 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Sarasin & Prns Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Palouse Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.5% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Atalanta Sosnoff Lc stated it has 3.36M shares. Private Wealth Prtn Lc accumulated 405,755 shares. Washington-based Fisher Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services and products for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large firms, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $273.68 billion. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management, Global Banking, and Global Markets. It has a 10.8 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products, as well as credit and debit cards, residential mortgages and home equity loans, and direct and indirect loans.

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 25.78 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has ‘zero equity value,’ Bank of America says after deep dive analysis; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 26/04/2018 – 60NQ: Merrill Lynch SA: Annual Financial Report; 26/03/2018 – BofA-Merrill Lynch To Pay Record Settlement for “Masking” Trades — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 29/05/2018 – DBR [Reg]: Pa. Law Firm Sues Bank of America Over Hacking-Related Wire Transfer; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – BofA to add 600 Merrill Edge investment centers by 2020

Among 14 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Lowe’s Companies had 27 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 28. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. On Wednesday, January 9 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 15. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $115 target in Thursday, February 28 report. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, January 23 by Loop Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28.

