Grimes & Company Has Raised Albemarle Corp. (ALB) Position; Oberweis Asset Management Has Lifted Its Synnex Corp. (SNX) Stake

Grimes & Company Inc increased Albemarle Corp. (ALB) stake by 10.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grimes & Company Inc acquired 5,755 shares as Albemarle Corp. (ALB)’s stock declined 14.87%. The Grimes & Company Inc holds 60,110 shares with $4.93 million value, up from 54,355 last quarter. Albemarle Corp. now has $7.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $74.58. About 930,013 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 03/04/2018 – 5 Innovative Companies Changing the Lithium Game; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE CEO LUKE KISSAM SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE AGREES TO $250M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP ALB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.17, REV VIEW $3.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Smart Money Flowing into Lithium Market; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Sales $3.2B-$3.4B

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased Synnex Corp. (SNX) stake by 173.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc acquired 4,859 shares as Synnex Corp. (SNX)’s stock declined 0.44%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 7,659 shares with $731,000 value, up from 2,800 last quarter. Synnex Corp. now has $5.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $99.95. About 320,682 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has declined 9.29% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.61; 07/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Apr Rev NT$27.68B; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY TOTAL INCOME 8.91 BLN BAHT VS 8.17 BLN BAHT; 10/04/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Mar Rev NT$33.67B; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SNX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 06/03/2018 Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.16B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87; 10/05/2018 – DATATEC – YEAR OVER YEAR DECLINE IN UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE AND HEPS RESULT OF SALE OF WESTCON AMERICAS TO SYNNEX WITH EFFECT FROM SEPT 1; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 209.9 MLN BAHT VS 148.6 MLN BAHT; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.35

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Limited Liability reported 14,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj stated it has 6,000 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. D L Carlson Invest Gp Incorporated owns 28,885 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited accumulated 0.03% or 617,485 shares. Swiss Bancorp owns 354,906 shares. Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Qcm Cayman Limited invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 4,842 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Wellington Group Incorporated Llp has invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Tiemann Inv Advsrs holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 3,003 shares. 4,169 are owned by Raymond James Na. 333,529 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Company. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 124,639 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 1,002 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity. 1,000 Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) shares with value of $70,850 were bought by Marlow DeeAnne J.

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$73.05, Is It Time To Put Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About Albemarle Corporation’s (NYSE:ALB) 2.1% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lithium Stocks When The Sentiment Is Negative – Albemarle – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Albemarle Stock Advanced 11% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Albemarle had 12 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $92 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, February 25. The stock of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 9. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 5. The stock of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, May 10. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Grimes & Company Inc decreased Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) stake by 5,585 shares to 196,711 valued at $30.77M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dollar General Corp stake by 11,314 shares and now owns 72,807 shares. Iq Hedge Multi (QAI) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Synnex (NYSE:SNX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Synnex had 4 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy”. Citigroup upgraded the shares of SNX in report on Monday, January 28 to “Buy” rating.

More notable recent SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did SYNNEX’s (NYSE:SNX) Share Price Deserve to Gain 46%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BlackBerry Appoints SYNNEX Corporation as new American Distributor to Manage and Drive Partner Ecosystem Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased Ehealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) stake by 7,500 shares to 12,500 valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Atricure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) stake by 27,710 shares and now owns 203,410 shares. Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) was reduced too.