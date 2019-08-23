Grimes & Company Increases Position in Expeditors International Of Wa (EXPD); Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Holder Arlington Value Capital Increased Position

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Expeditors International Of Wa (EXPD) by 1254.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 105,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 113,767 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64 million, up from 8,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Expeditors International Of Wa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $68.32. About 1.24M shares traded or 17.85% up from the average. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500.

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 11,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.36M, up from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $76.5. About 247,602 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – HAS ACQUIRED 12 RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL LOCATIONS IN TENNESSEE FROM FREE SERVICE TIRE COMPANY; 09/04/2018 – Monro at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2019 EPS $2.30 TO $2.40; 21/05/2018 – Monro 4Q EPS 52c; 21/05/2018 – Monro, Inc. Acquires Free Service Tire; 21/05/2018 – MONRO, BUYS FREE SERVICE TIRE; 21/05/2018 – Monro’s (MNRO) CEO Brett Ponton Hosts Investor Day (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 SAME STORE SALES DOWN 0.5% TO UP 0.5%; 02/04/2018 – Monro Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Apr. 9-11; 16/04/2018 – Monro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Barclays Short Term Tr (SHV) by 2.26 million shares to 4,733 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 4,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,673 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Barclays Aggregate Bon (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Com holds 47,255 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 265,018 shares stake. 41,160 were reported by Epoch Partners Inc. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 5,572 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De stated it has 210,637 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 32,753 were reported by Bancorp Of Nova Scotia. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 1.09M shares. Leavell Mngmt owns 8,112 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Paradigm Asset Limited Company holds 0% or 350 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.03% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 23,000 shares. Illinois-based Zacks has invested 0.01% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Citadel Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) or 325,415 shares. Trust Department Mb Fin Financial Bank N A holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 662 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Lc has invested 0.01% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

