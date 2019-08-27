Grimes & Company Continues to Hold Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH); Mattel (MAT) Stake Has Raised by Edgepoint Investment Group Inc

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Mattel Inc. (MAT) by 56.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 9.49 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The institutional investor held 26.38 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $342.92 million, up from 16.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Mattel Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 5.42M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Dollar recovery seen as an earnings risk on horizon; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 26, SIZE OF THE BOARD WILL BE DECREASED FROM ELEVEN TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – MATTEL SAYS DEAN SCARBOROUGH TO NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Lower Mattel Sales, Higher Write Offs; 17/05/2018 – MATTEL TOLD MGA IN LETTER NOT INTERESTED IN FURTHER DISCUSSIONS; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Puts Mattel Ratings on CreditWatch With Negative Implications; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – IN CONNECTION WITH HER RESIGNATION, GEORGIADIS IS NOT ENTITLED TO SEPARATION PAYMENTS/BENEFITS, UNVESTED EQUITY HELD BY HER WILL BE FORFEITED; 19/04/2018 – ANCESTRY SAYS MOST RECENTLY GEORGIADIS SERVED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MATTEL INC; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES MATTEL’S SR UNSECURED GUARANTEED BONDS TO; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR: to Resolve CreditWatch Listing on Mattel Over Near Term

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 11,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 99,526 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, up from 88,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $59.7. About 2.01M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley National Advisers holds 500 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 108 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 137 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Asset Management holds 0% or 103,230 shares in its portfolio. Ariel Invs Lc reported 11.39 million shares. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 64,806 shares. 238,384 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Blackrock accumulated 0.02% or 28.06M shares. Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 4,133 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De accumulated 0% or 1.42 million shares. The New York-based Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). 14,011 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Franklin Resource Inc holds 0.15% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) or 21.27 million shares. Pnc Grp reported 0% stake. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 70,000 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $107.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 2.88M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Advisors holds 1.23% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 108,825 shares. 60,586 were reported by Btc Capital Mgmt. Moors & Cabot accumulated 4,510 shares. First Savings Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 5,704 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Toronto Dominion Bancorp has 389,171 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications invested in 1,969 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 161,952 shares. First Long Island Investors Limited Liability Company owns 154,946 shares. Motco holds 68,773 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Lc reported 0.18% stake. Plante Moran Limited Liability Company reported 625 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 15,133 shares. Cortland Assocs Mo reported 549,272 shares or 6.43% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Service Inc invested in 27,181 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp by 11,314 shares to 72,807 shares, valued at $8.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Barclays Aggregate Bon (AGG) by 8,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,725 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Doubleline Total Return.