Grimes & Company Has Lowered Its The Hanover Insurance Group In (THG) Stake by $355,200; Market Value Rose; Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Stock Declined While Bank Of Italy Upped Stake by $14.78 Million

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group In (THG) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 2,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 58,397 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.49M, down from 61,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in The Hanover Insurance Group In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $134.72. About 79,648 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 15/05/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 Per Common Share; 28/03/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group is Exploring Strategic Alternatives for its International Specialty Business; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q OPER EPS $1.95, EST. $1.67; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STA; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $82.9M; 04/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC THG.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $121; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $671.9M; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER IS SAID SEEKING SALE FOR CHAUCER: INSURANCE INSIDER; 03/04/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Issue First Quarter Financial Results on May 2; 30/05/2018 – Hanover Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Jun. 6-7

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 9.05M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.87 million, up from 7.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 1.01 million shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial Raises Guidance After 1Q Profit Increase; 19/04/2018 – A Sustainable Year: CNH Industrial presents its 2017 highlights; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE PROGRAM HAS A DURATION UP TO AND INCLUDING OCTOBER 12, 2019; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 p; 21/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CNH INDUSTRIAL’S SR DEBT TO Ba1, AFFIRMS Ba1 C; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Buy-Back Program to Last Until Oct. 12, 2019; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S: CNHI Ba1 CFR AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 per share. Net industrial debt(3)(4) at $1.9 billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 7,868 shares or 50.00% less from 15,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Tru Communication holds 0.01% in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) or 7,333 shares. Captrust Finance Advisors stated it has 535 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 12,068 shares to 142,611 shares, valued at $7.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Dow Jones Us Technolog (IYW).