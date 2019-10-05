Grimes & Company Holding in Principal Financial Group (PFG) Decreased by $7.25 Million as Stock Rose; Marathon Partners Equity Management Upped Grubhub (GRUB) Holding

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group (PFG) by 89.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 127,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 14,213 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $823,000, down from 141,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Principal Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.75. About 757,061 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 26/03/2018 – Principal Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Apr. 3-6; 18/04/2018 – Principal Recommends Shareholders Reject Second Round of Mini-Tender Offers by Baker Mills LLC; 01/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Barclays Insurance Forum May 15; 16/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, AUM BY ASSET MANAGER WERE $173.8 BILLION FOR PRINCIPAL INTERNATIONAL OTHER ENTITIES; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q EPS $1.36; 10/04/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL SAYS APPOINTED JULIA RYAN TO SERVE IN TEMPORARY CAPACITY AS ACTING PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Principal a Top Company for Executive Women; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 30/05/2018 – Insurer Principal Financial to Buy Fintech Firm; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 87.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.40M, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07B market cap company. The stock increased 4.29% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.4. About 4.68 million shares traded or 95.63% up from the average. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EBIT $59M-EBIT $65M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:

More notable recent Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Principal Joins Nasdaq – Business Wire” on November 30, 2017, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Principal® Launches New Retirement Plan Investment Option Focused on Guaranteed Rates of Return – Business Wire” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Principal Financial Group: Nothing Wrong With Growing Inorganically – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Principal Financial (PFG) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6,228 shares to 90,204 shares, valued at $10.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) by 7,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, down 14.37% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.67 per share. PFG’s profit will be $401.29 million for 9.57 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold PFG shares while 147 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.28 million shares or 1.54% more from 194.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 29,608 shares. Motco has invested 0.01% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Bridges Inc reported 0.01% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Cibc Mkts reported 10,598 shares stake. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 718,135 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Holderness Invs reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Cambiar Limited Com invested in 1.14% or 759,874 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Cetera Advisor Networks Lc holds 3,684 shares. Meritage Port Mgmt reported 72,217 shares stake. Fmr Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 3.53 million shares. Mirae Asset Glob accumulated 27,521 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0.07% or 30.45 million shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 272,406 shares. Pinebridge LP invested in 70,911 shares or 0.07% of the stock.